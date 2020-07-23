Infy, partners, launch solution for reskilling U.S. workforce

IT services firm Infosys on Wednesday announced a consortium in partnership with Pymetrics, a talent matching firm, that brings together training partners Merit America, Per Scholas, Revature, and Woz Enterprise.
The consortium will leverage Infosys' Wingspan ( corporate leaning solution) and Pymetrics’ AI-based talent-matching platform to meet the reskilling and employment needs raised by the COVID-19 crisis in America, as per a company statement.
The consortium of partners has built new pathways for talent to transition from traditional jobs across various industries and workstreams to digital and operations jobs of the future. It also enables employers who are scaling up to review the available talent pool for the right match and hire them while they undergo rapid and job-specific reskilling on this integrated multi-stakeholder platform, it said.
“We are excited to partner with leaders in the skills assessment, training, and apprenticeship space to leverage our Wingspan platform and provide opportunities for Americans to grow their skills and find relevant employment opportunities,” said Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys.
