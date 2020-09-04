‘Infra spend may aid cement demand’

The expectations of increased spending on infrastructure and other projects, along with the pick-up in individual homebuilding activity could likely improve cement demand, resulting in better prices, said a top industry leader.

A good harvest and forecast of a normal monsoon rain “augur well for the rural economy,” said N. Srinivasan, vice chairman and MD, The India Cements Ltd., in a shareholders note.

He said there were also reports of green shoots in terms of certain indicators in some sectors reflecting economic recovery.

Asserting that cement demand had begun to recover, along with new initiatives by some State governments, he said: “The outlook for the industry for the foreseeable future appears to be cautiously optimistic, given the smart recovery of cement prices and softening of crude prices.”