Infosys to acquire U.S.-based Blue Acorn iCi for $125 mn

Bengaluru

08 October 2020 16:09 IST

The acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of fiscal 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. .

Infosys, a Bengaluru-based IT services firm, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Blue Acorn iCi, which offers digital customer experience, commerce and analytics, for a consideration of $125 million (approximately ₹915 crore), a listing on the BSE said on Thursday.

Blue Acorn iCi is an award-winning digital customer experience company and it brings to Infosys significant cross-technology capabilities through the convergence of customer experience, digital commerce, analytics, and experience-driven commerce services, as per the filing.

With services that include strategy, analytics, design, and engineering, Blue Acorn iCi works with global brands across industries from Media, ConsumerGoods & Retail, to Financial Services, Manufacturing and Technology.

Ravi Kumar S, president, Infosys, said, “The Blue Acorn iCi acquisition is another important milestone in Infosys’ journey to build capabilities relevant to the digital priorities of our clients and reaffirms our commitment to the Adobe ecosystem.''

