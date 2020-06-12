Infosys’ ‘Summer of Ideas’ initiative to redefine learning experience for university students worldwide

Bengaluru

12 June 2020 11:47 IST

This global 8=week ideathon, will help the global student and academic community overcome the loss of learning opportunities as a result of the disruption caused by COVID-19

Infosys, a tech firm that focuses on next-generation digital services and consulting, has launched ‘Summer of Ideas’ an initiative to redefine the learning experience for university students worldwide. This global eight-week ideathon, powered by Infosys’ digital learning platform Wingspan, will help the global student and academic community overcome the loss of learning opportunities as a result of the disruption caused by COVID-19.

As per the company, this initiative will allow students access to Infosys mentorship and specially curated learning materials virtually. The programme will induct nearly 2,000 participants, divided into teams of five that will shape their ideas based on 10 themes related to emerging technologies. In addition to getting their ideas consulted and refined by Infosys mentors, renowned professors, and technology thought leaders, the students will have the opportunity to showcase these ideas to industry experts. Through this initiative, Infosys Wingspan will provide a unique online learning experience for thousands of students, during these unprecedented times.

Infosys’ next-generation digital learning platform, Wingspan, will enable students to define their learning roadmap choosing courses from a content library, curated carefully by subject matter experts and educators. The platform will also allow students to network with each other, collaborate with teams across geographies and share ideas using various digital tools, ensuring a rich learning experience, it further said.

Advertising

Advertising

Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said, “According to estimates by UNESCO, COVID-19 has affected nearly 1.2 billion students and youth globally. The Infosys Summer of Ideas will deliver a purposeful summer learning opportunity for students impacted by this pandemic. Infosys has always believed in lifelong learning as a key strategy pillar for our employees as well as our partner universe. Today over 200,000 of our employees use our in-house digital learning platform to reskill and up-skill themselves, and we are confident that Infosys Wingspan will empower students with a great user experience, as well as skills that will be even more relevant in the post-COVID world.”

Professor Gonzalo Garland Hilbck, Executive Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, IE University said, “Infosys and IE University have been partners in academic endeavors for a long time now and we are excited to be a partner in the Infosys Summer of Ideas initiative. Not only will this help our students, but also thousands of students globally, giving them a great opportunity to spend their summer in a valuable learning environment.”

Thomas Finholt, Dean, University of Michigan, School of Information said, “As the relationship continues to grow between UM's School of Information and Infosys, the Infosys Summer of Ideas program offers our students engaged learning experiences that enhance their classroom education and help prepare them to be leading information professionals. Students will have the opportunity to engage with students from other universities around the globe and enhance their skill sets by generating new ideas and working through the challenges to act upon them.”

Mathew J. Palakal, Senior Executive Associate Dean, Indiana University, said, “I am very excited about Infosys Summer of Ideas, and even more pleased to see the program is specifically designed to bring together students from global universities in a collaborative environment. At the School of Informatics and Computing at IUPUI, we are committed to delivering a highly practical education alongside cutting-edge research, and Infosys Summer of Ideas is an incredible opportunity to learn and collaborate in the global marketplace.”