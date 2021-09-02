Infosys Springboard to offer digital reskilling to over 10 million people by 2025

Bengaluru

02 September 2021 16:56 IST

Springboard offered a virtual platform to deliver corporate-grade learning experiences for learners, ranging from school and college students to professionals

Tech firm Infosys launched Infosys Springboard to accelerate its digital reskilling initiatives and expand it to over 10 million students and professionals by 2025.

Initiated under the company's CSR, Infosys Springboard offered a virtual platform to deliver corporate-grade learning experiences for learners, ranging from school and college students to professionals and adults. Such training alongside formal education would help further accelerate digital reskilling initiatives in the country, said the company in a statement.

Nearly 4,00,000 learners and over 300 education institutions, NGOs and support groups were already part of this initiative, it said.

Advertising

Advertising

“The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for accessible instruments of digital learning for people from all walks of life. Infosys Springboard is a significant investment to help deliver on our ongoing ESG commitment to bridge the digital divide as we move into the future,” said Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer at Infosys.