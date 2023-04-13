April 13, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

Infosys on Thursday said it recorded an 8% year-on-year increase in fourth-quarter net profit to ₹6,128 crore. Profit fell 7% compared with the preceding quarter. The company has estimated weak revenue growth of 4-7% for FY24, citing uncertain market conditions.

Revenue grew 16% to ₹37,441 crore in Q4 from a year earlier. but slid 2.3% compared with the December 2022 quarter. In dollar terms, revenue declined 3.2% to $4.55 billion, compared with the year-earlier period. Whole-year revenue in dollars increased 15.4% although the company had estimated 16-16.5% growth.

“Infosys delivered a surprisingly weak set of numbers for Q4 and missed street estimates on all multiple fronts on the back of unplanned project ramp-downs and cancellation across sectors,” said Sanjeev Hota, head of research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Salil Parekh, CEO and MD said the company saw changes in environment in Q4 as uncertainty still ruled the markets. “We have seen unplanned project ramp-downs with some of our clients due to delay in decision making and that resulted in lower volumes, and also one-time revenue impact,’‘ he said.

The impact in Q4 was visible across sectors such as in telecom, hi-tech, retail, and financial services and mostly in mortgages, asset management and investment banking, he said. Despite challenges, he said, the company bagged deals whose total contract value is worth $2.1 billion, and $9.8 billion in Q4 and in the fiscal, respectively.

Although uncertainty remained in the market, he said, the deal pipeline was ‘extremely’ strong, with several mega deals and opportunities for cost efficiency, and consolidation opportunities. “We have expanded our internal programme on efficiency and cost to build a path to higher margins in the medium term,” he added.

Infosys reported an operating margin of 21% for FY23 while the margin contracted by 50 basis points sequentially during the fourth quarter.

“We are working on various cost optimisation measures such as changing the employee pyramid and utilisation,” said Nilanjan Roy, chief financial officer.

He said automation would help spur margins, drive the right onsite-offshore mix, while the focus on digital would also help. The company was also working with clients for better pricing, Mr. Roy added.

Infosys reported a drop in utilisation from 88% to 80% as the size of its bench expanded in Q4.

“We have lower utilisation and enough sitting on the bench. People on the bench are getting skilled and trained. We have an agile model of hiring from campuses in tune with demand,’‘ Mr. Roy responded to a query on hiring in FY24.

However, Infosys’ attrition fell to 20.9% in Q4. The company also saw a net decline in staff numbers by 3,611, bringing total headcount to 3,43,234 at the end of March.

(With PTI inputs)