Infosys Q3 net profit rises 13.4% at ₹6,586 crore

January 12, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - New Delhi

Infosys on Thursday posted a 13.4% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at ₹6,586 crore for the December quarter and the IT major raised its full year revenue guidance to 16-16.5%.

The net profit (after minority interest) stood at ₹5,809 crore in the third quarter of FY22.

The Bengaluru-based IT firm logged a 20% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue in the third quarter of the current fiscal at ₹38,318 crore. It also raised full year revenue guidance to 16-16.5% against the previously projected band of 15-16%.

The results beat street estimates on both profit and revenue.

"Year-on-year growth was in double digits for most business segments and geographical regions in constant currency terms," Infosys said in a statement. Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said the company continues to gain market share as a trusted transformation and operational partner for clients, as reflected in the large deals momentum.

"Our revenue growth was strong in the quarter, with both digital business and core services growing. This is a clear reflection of our deep client relevance, industry-leading digital, cloud, and automation capabilities, and the unrelenting dedication of our employees," he said.