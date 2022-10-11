Ravi Kumar resigns as president of Infosys

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 12, 2022 00:19 IST

Ravi Kumar S. Photo: Twitter/@imravikumars

Infosys has announced the resignation of Ravi Kumar S., President, effective October 11, as per a regulatory filing made by the company on Tuesday.

“The board of directors placed on record their deep sense of appreciation for the services rendered by Ravi Kumar for his contributions to the company,’‘ the company said in the filing.

Based in New York, Mr. Kumar led multiple service lines and specialised digital sales across consulting, technology, infrastructure, engineering and process verticals for the tech firm. He was in charge of insurance and payments businesses before he became president in 2016. He was also spearheading Infosys’ Metaverse initiatives. He worked with Infosys for almost 20 years. Mr. Kumar was the third highest paid employee, after Salil Parekh and Pravin Rao, of the company as per Infosys’ FY22 annual report..

