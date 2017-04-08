Infosys management in a piquant situation

An activism of an unusual kind has pushed Infosys into the limelight for all the wrong reasons for the second time in recent months. For one, this activism is spearheaded by an influential founder who is also a shareholder. For another, it has been played out in the public domain. This avoidable imbroglio is developing into a full-blown management-versus-the-founders battle.

Nevertheless, both sides claim that they are serving the best interests of the company. N.R. Narayana Murthy, an iconic name in the Indian corporate world and a founder of Infosys, stirred a hornet's nest when he publicly questioned the severance package to a senior official and again returned to openly voice his displeasure against the compensation package for a top member of the company.

Larger implication

The happenings at Infosys have a larger implication, and have raised issues around corporate governance. The voice of Mr. Murthy and the other founders who have supported his public displeasure against the management actions cannot be wished away.

Their standing in the society and the way they built Infosys into a global company, no doubt, confer on them the privilege to take positions on matters related to the company. This has, however, put the board and the management in a piquant situation. The question is: what is the responsibility of the board/management in these circumstances?

This assumes added significance especially since the majority shareholders have given their consent in these instances. Should the views of the majority shareholders prevail? Or, can those be side-stepped to accommodate the wishes of influential shareholders?

Corporate democracy can survive only if the majority views of the shareholders are respected. If so, what is the honourable way out in these situations?

Corporate watchers aver that the current imbroglio reflected the inability on the part of founders to give up control. Also, it betrayed a certain lack of accommodation on the part of management. Some feel that the situation would not have come to such a pass if the founders had had collective representation on the board.

Shriram Subramanian, MD, InGovern, a firm tracking corporate governance issues, said any shareholder, irrespective of their shareholding or their nature, could raise issues with the firm.

“Infosys and the environment in which it operates have changed since the days of Mr. Murthy. The views of founder-shareholders who are minority shareholders may not affect the company greatly. Corporate law in India is a democratic process where all shareholders have representations equal to their shareholdings. In the case of Infosys, the views of Mr. Murthy have not found support with a majority of other shareholders,” he added. There is a larger worry, though. Is it right to let an iconic company, which has played a large role in placing India on the world IT map, slip?

“Voice is okay. But voice should not turn into noise. Consistent outbursts will create a doubt in the minds of all stakeholders affecting value creation,” S. Santhanakrishnan, an expert on corporate law and governance and also director on the board of Tata Global Beverages, said.

So far, the issue has not affected Infosys shares or the brand. “Our analysis show that Infosys brand has grown stronger in spite of the boardroom tussle. Infosys is now seen as a brand with aggressive management, especially when the operating environment is tough in its key market such as the U.S. and Europe,” Ajimon Francis, country head, Brand Finance India, said.