Infosys gets UN award for ‘climate neutral now’ category

IT services major Infosys Ltd was presented with the United Nations Global Climate Action Award in the ‘Climate Neutral Now’ category at the UN Climate Change Conference in Madrid, Spain.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company said it is the first Indian corporate to receive the award. Every year, the UN honours outstanding achievements in combating climate change through the Climate Action Awards.

We won the award for our carbon neutral programme, which delivers scalable, innovative and practical climate actions that addresses climate change and helps drive progress on many other sustainable development goals, such as gender equality, health and well-being and economic opportunity, a press release from Infosys said.

Manager of the UN Climate Change Global Climate Action Programme Niclas Svenningsen said in an Infosys statement, “Infosys’ journey to carbon neutrality is truly inspiring.” As one of the first companies of its kind to commit to carbon neutrality, Infosys has provided a practical model for climate action while setting a benchmark for integrating sustainable development and climate action, Ms. Svenningsen said.

Chief Operating Officer of Infosys Pravin Rao said the company has over the years made significant endeavour to integrate carbon neutrality with sustainable development.

