Infosys founders take trip down memory lane on company completing four decades

Nandan M. Nilekani said he now has the huge responsibility of “putting in place the leadership structure”

December 14, 2022 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI
Infosys co-founders Narayan Murthy and Nandan Nilekani during the commemoration of ‘4 Decades of Excellence’ by Infosys at its headquarters in Bengaluru on December 14, 2022.

Infosys co-founders Narayan Murthy and Nandan Nilekani during the commemoration of ‘4 Decades of Excellence’ by Infosys at its headquarters in Bengaluru on December 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

As IT major Infosys commemorated its four decades of existence, its founders reminisced about the company's journey on Wednesday.

N.R. Narayana Murthy, Nandan M. Nilekani, S. Gopalakrishnan, S.D. Shibulal and K. Dinesh took a trip down memory lane at its campus in Bengaluru.

"I am the last of the jokers left," quipped Mr. Nilekani, the non-executive Chairman of the NASDAQ-listed IT company headquartered here.

Mr. Nilekani said he now has the huge responsibility of "putting in place the leadership structure, people with right values to take it [the company] forward".

Stating that putting the right persons at the top echelons of the company was the "biggest thing" on his mind, Mr. Nilekani said: "I haven't found a person who I can hand over [the charge]."

