Infosys founder Narayana Murthy on work-life balance and five-day workweek

“I don’t believe in work-life balance,” Infosys founder Narayan Murthy said at the CNBC Global Leadership Summit

Updated - November 16, 2024 12:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy. File

Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy. File | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Infosys founder N.R. Narayan Murthy triggers yet another controversy while remaining unapologetic about his ‘70-hour workweek’ comment, which received widespread criticism.

“I don’t believe in work-life balance,” Mr. Murthy stated during the CNBC Global Leadership Summit.

Mr. Murthy added “Prime Minister Modi probably works 100 hours a week. When his Cabinet Ministers are working very hard, when his bureaucrats are all working very hard, the only way we can show our appreciation for all these wonderful things that are happening is by our work.”

‘Disappointed with shift to 5-day workweek’

He also expressed disappointment with India’s transition from a “six-day to a five-day workweek in 1986”.

“We need to work hard in this country. There is no replacement for hard work. Even if you are the most intelligent guy, you have to work hard. So I’m not going back on my views. I’ll take it to my grave,” Mr. Murthy remarked. 

Narayana Murthy shared lessons from his own career, stating that he worked long hours throughout his career, up to 14 hours per day, six and a half days per week, on his professional tasks. “I’m very proud of it,” he said.

Published - November 16, 2024 12:21 pm IST

labour / employee

