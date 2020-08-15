Infosys fines independent director for ‘inadvertent trade’ by spouse’s portfolio manager

Infosys on Friday said there had been an “inadvertent trade” by the portfolio management services of Bela Parikh, spouse of the company’s independent director Bobby Parikh.
Following this, a penalty of ₹2 lakh has been imposed on Bobby Parikh, Infosys said in a regulatory filing.
Detailing out the inadvertent trade by a designated person, Infosys said the portfolio management services of Bela Parikh had bought 2,754 shares during the open trading window period “without the knowledge of Bobby Parikh and without obtaining pre-clearance of trade.”
Mr. Parikh is the joint holder of that account. “Mr Parikh has confirmed that he was not in possession of any Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI). The Audit Committee of the company was notified of this matter,” it added.
Based on Mr. Parikh’s submission, the Audit Committee has concluded that this was an inadvertent trade made without intent to violate the company’s insider trading policy or the SEBI’s Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015 (PIT Regulations), the filing said.
“However, the Audit Committee has determined that there was a violation of the company’s Policy and PIT Regulations and has therefore imposed on Mr Parikh, a penalty of ₹2,00,000 which amount shall be remitted to Investor Protection Education Fund (IPEF) in line with the PIT Regulations,” it said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath