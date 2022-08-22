Infosys cuts average variable pay for Q1 citing margin pressure

Union calls reduction ‘unethical’

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 22, 2022 22:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Infosys has reduced the average variable payout to 70% for employees for Q1. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

Technology services firm Infosys has reduced the average variable payout to 70% for employees for the first quarter of this fiscal citing margin pressures it faced.

“The margin impact in the current quarter has reflected on the performance bonus for this cycle. The average bonus payout for Q1 is 70% at an organisation level,” the company informed employees in an e-mail.

The variable payout for delivery and business-enabling functions would be made along with the salary in August, the internal e-mail read. In the email, the company said it was “fuelling growth momentum with investments in talent through hiring and compensation revisions”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“These investments have impacted margins in the immediate term,’‘ Infosys said in the e-mail.

Rising employee costs have brought tech firms under margin pressures. Infosys’s e-mail comes days after Wipro decided to hold back variable components of its mid- and senior-level executives in the June quarter due to the same reason.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

NITES (Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate), a union for technology workers, called the deduction carried out by Infosys as “unethical”

“Under the pretext of an uncertain economic environment, the company has illegally withheld the variable pay component of the employees,” it alleged.

“Infosys’s net profit for last quarter was at ₹5,360 crore, or ₹12.78 a share, compared with ₹5,195 crore, or ₹12.24 per share, in the same period a year back. Revenue or turnover rose 23.6% to ₹34,470 crore in April-June - the first quarter of the current fiscal year,’‘ reasoned NITES President, Harpreet Singh Saluja.

“After posting such financial results, still the company is deducting 30% of variable pay which is clear exploitation of IT employees,’‘ he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
business (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app