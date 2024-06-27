GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Infosys CEO settles insider trading case with Sebi; pays ₹25 lakh

Sebi held Infosys CEO Salil Parekh accountable for what it considered a lapse in internal controls to prevent insider trading on that deal

Published - June 27, 2024 09:49 pm IST - BENGALURU

Reuters
Infosys CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh. File

Infosys CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh settled charges for failing to place adequate internal controls to prevent insider trading at India's No.2 IT services exporter during a 2020 contract, the country's markets regulator said on Thursday.

Mr. Parekh agreed to pay 2.5 million rupees (around $30,000) to settle the markets regulator's charge, which related to a contract for Infosys to provide U.S. financial firm Vanguard with a cloud-based record-keeping platform.

Infosys publicly disclosed the deal in 2020, but the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said "certain information which was unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) had not been considered as such by Infosys".

The regulator did not elaborate on what this information was but held Mr. Parekh accountable for what it considered a lapse in internal controls to prevent insider trading on that deal.

Since then, Infosys has drafted an internal policy to identify unpublished price-sensitive information and seek approval from its board and audit committee.

It has also started to provide a break-up of the total contract value of any deal in terms of average revenue per annum for comparison with its annual revenue.

"SEBI is making an example of Infosys and holding its CEO accountable," said Shriram Subramanian, founder of proxy advisory firm InGovern Research Services.

The order will put all companies on notice as to what they consider and label as UPSI in their internal compliance systems, he said.

Bengaluru-based Infosys' shares closed about 2% higher on the day, amid a broad-based rally in Indian equities.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.