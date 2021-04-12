Industry seeks vaccines for all age groups, expedited supply

Lockdown is not a solution in present times, says CII

The industry on Monday called for accelerated vaccine production and supply across the country and opening up vaccination for all age groups.

It, however, stressed that factories and shop floors should be kept open for economic reasons.

“At this juncture, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) calls for quick action to be taken by the Government on ‘whatever it takes’ to ramp up production, supply and distribution of vaccines,” CII president Uday Kotak said. “Strict following and enforcement of safety and hygiene protocols by all sections of society is absolutely critical,” he added.

The industry body reiterated that lockdown was not a solution in the present times and requested for maintaining stringent COVID-related protocols for public places and workplaces.

To control the rampant spread of infections, CII recommended that no meeting or gathering comprising more than 10 people be permitted for any purpose.

“Factories and shop floors must be kept open for economic reasons so that production and supply chains are not disturbed,” it said. ‘Work from home’ should be adopted wherever possible, and in cases where it is not feasible, only one-third attendance of employees should be permitted, the CII added.