Industry needs to do much more for ESG goals: Godrej

MUMBAI

19 October 2021 22:24 IST

The industry should do much more than compliance towards meeting Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals, said Jamshyd N Godrej, CMD, Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.

He said this while reiterating the company’s commitment towards ESG for larger benefit of the all stakeholders.

The company on Tuesday announced its ESG goals with specific targets to achieve in 10 years. He said the entire transportation system should be electrified to achieve the goals.

In then last ten years, Godrej & Boyce said it had invested more than ₹500 crore in ESG initiatives. These were a part of the company’s Good & Green vision which is aligned to the U.N.’s Sustainable Developmental Goals and was unveiled over a decade ago.

“We are pleased with the impact that we have achieved in our mission towards sustainable and inclusive growth. We focus on four key strategic pillars – employability, innovating for good and green products, creating a greener India and creating shared value through community development,” Mr. Godrej said.

“We are working relentlessly to contribute towards India’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030, while simultaneously creating value for our business, the communities and the planet through our unique and scalable initiatives,” he added.

Mr. Godrej further said, “Together, my team and I have set ambitious goals for ourselves. We are committed to generate over 1/3rd of our overall revenues from good and green products by FY22.”