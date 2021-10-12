Industry

Industrial production grows 11.9% in August

India's industrial production rose 11.9% in August, according to official data released on Tuesday.

As per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output surged 9.7% in August 2021.

In August, the mining output climbed 23.6%, and power generation increased 16%. The IIP had contracted 7.1% in August 2020.

During April-August this year, the IIP grew 28.6% against a 25% contraction in the same period last year.

Industrial production has been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic since March last year when it had contracted 18.7%.

It shrank 57.3% in April 2020 due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.


