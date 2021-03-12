Industry

Industrial production contracts 1.6% in January

India's industrial production contracted by 1.6% in January, official data showed on Friday.

According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data, the manufacturing sector output contracted by 2% in January 2021.

Mining output declined 3.7%, while power generation grew 5.5% in January.

The IIP had grown by 2.2% in January 2020.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 12, 2021 6:01:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/industrial-production-contracts-16-in-january/article34053082.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY