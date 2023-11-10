HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Industrial output growth slides to three-month low

While only seven of 23 manufacturing sectors had clocked a contraction in August, nine segments saw drops in output in September

November 10, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - New Delhi

Vikas Dhoot
Vikas Dhoot
A view of an apparel industry. According to industrial output growth, the apparel segment contracted 17.9%, worse than the 17.1% decline clocked in August.

A view of an apparel industry. According to industrial output growth, the apparel segment contracted 17.9%, worse than the 17.1% decline clocked in August. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

India’s industrial output growth slid to a three-month low of 5.8% in September from a 14-month high pace of 10.3% in August, from a 6% rise in July, with manufacturing growth halving to 4.5% from the 9.3% recorded in the previous month.

Electricity and mining growth also moderated to 9.9% and 11.5%, respectively. Consumption demand appeared weak with consumer durables’ production rising just 1% while non-durables’ grew 2.7% in September, despite a beneficial base effect from last year when both segments tanked by 5.5% and 5.7%, respectively.

Spliced on the basis of usage, primary goods grew the fastest at 8%, cooling from 12.4% in August, followed by infrastructure and construction goods that were up 7.5% and capital goods which rose 7.4%.

Intermediate goods output grew 5.8%, mildly slower than 6.5% in August.

While only seven of 23 manufacturing sectors had clocked a contraction in August, nine segments saw drops in output in September, led by furniture (-20.2%). The apparel segment contracted 17.9%, worse than the 17.1% decline clocked in August.

Computers and electronics’ output fell 8.9%, while the contraction in chemicals widened from 4.3% in August to 5.6% in September. “Other Manufacturing”, that encompasses sectors that are not broadly categorised, fell 13.5%.

Overall industrial output is up 6% in the first half of this year, with mining up 8.7%, electricity 6.1% and manufacturing 5.7%. Most economists expected September’s Index of Industrial Production or IIP to reflect sharper growth.

ICRA’s chief economist Aditi Nayar, who had estimated an 8% uptick, said the numbers were influence by an unfavorable base, a shift in the festive calendar and excess rainfall in September.

“While the moderation was broad-based across all sub-sectors and use-based categories, the performance of consumer goods was especially tepid at 1% and 2.7%, respectively, for durables and non-durables, resulting in the manufacturing sector’s performance trailing that of mining and electricity in September,” she said.

Related Topics

industrial production / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.