ADVERTISEMENT

Industrial output growth slumps to five-month low of 4.2% in June

Updated - August 12, 2024 06:57 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 06:28 pm IST

The National Statistical Office also upgraded May’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP) to 6.2%, the highest in seven months, from its initial estimate of 5.9%.

The Hindu Bureau

Photo used for representation purpose only.

India’s industrial output growth slumped to a five-month low of 4.2% in June, with manufacturing output growth halving to 2.6% from the previous month, and electricity generation easing 2.8% from May’s record high in the face of an abating heat wave.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the basis of end-use, production growth fell in all six segments compared to May, with consumer non-durables’ output shrinking 1.4% from last June, marking the second such contraction in three months.

The National Statistical Office also upgraded May’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP) to 6.2%, the highest in seven months, from its initial estimate of 5.9%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mining was the only segment to clock an acceleration in growth in June, with output rising 10.3% year-on-year, from 6.6% in May. However, actual production levels were 1.2% lower than May.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Within manufacturing, which accounts for nearly 78% of the IIP, nine out of 23 segments reported a contraction this June, including beverages, textiles, leather products and pharmaceuticals. Three sectors reported a double-digit rise in production — electrical equipment (28.4%), furniture (16%) and computers and electronics (10.7%).

June’s industrial performance fell below most economists’ forecasts, despite a beneficial base from last year when output had grown 4%. Consumer durables’ production clocked the highest uptick of 8.6%, over a 6.8% contraction last year, while primary goods grew 6.3%.

Capital goods’ output growth slowed to 2.4% from 2.9% in May, but June’s production levels were the highest so far in 2024-25. Intermediate goods’ production growth cooled to 3.1% from 3.9% in May and 5.2% a year ago, while infrastructure and construction goods’ rose just 4.4% compared to 6.3% in May and 13.3% a year ago.

Overall industrial output has risen 5.2% in the first quarter of this year, compared with 4.7% in 2023-24, with consumer non-durables being the only segment to report a contraction through this period, with production dropping 0.5% from a 6.8% uptick last year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US