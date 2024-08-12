Industrial output growth slumps to five-month low of 4.2% in June

India’s industrial output growth slumped to a five-month low of 4.2% in June, with manufacturing output growth halving to 2.6% from the previous month, and electricity generation easing 2.8% from May’s record high in the face of an abating heat wave.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the basis of end-use, production growth fell in all six segments compared to May, with consumer non-durables’ output shrinking 1.4% from last June, marking the second such contraction in three months.

The National Statistical Office also upgraded May’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP) to 6.2%, the highest in seven months, from its initial estimate of 5.9%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mining was the only segment to clock an acceleration in growth in June, with output rising 10.3% year-on-year, from 6.6% in May. However, actual production levels were 1.2% lower than May.

Within manufacturing, which accounts for nearly 78% of the IIP, nine out of 23 segments reported a contraction this June, including beverages, textiles, leather products and pharmaceuticals. Three sectors reported a double-digit rise in production — electrical equipment (28.4%), furniture (16%) and computers and electronics (10.7%).

June’s industrial performance fell below most economists’ forecasts, despite a beneficial base from last year when output had grown 4%. Consumer durables’ production clocked the highest uptick of 8.6%, over a 6.8% contraction last year, while primary goods grew 6.3%.

Capital goods’ output growth slowed to 2.4% from 2.9% in May, but June’s production levels were the highest so far in 2024-25. Intermediate goods’ production growth cooled to 3.1% from 3.9% in May and 5.2% a year ago, while infrastructure and construction goods’ rose just 4.4% compared to 6.3% in May and 13.3% a year ago.

Overall industrial output has risen 5.2% in the first quarter of this year, compared with 4.7% in 2023-24, with consumer non-durables being the only segment to report a contraction through this period, with production dropping 0.5% from a 6.8% uptick last year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.