Industrial output growth slumps to five-month low of 4.2% in June

India’s industrial output growth slumped to a five-month low of 4.2% in June, with manufacturing output growth halving to 2.6% from the previous month, and electricity generation easing 2.8% from May’s record high in the face of an abating heat wave.

On the basis of end-use, production growth fell in all six segments compared to May, with consumer non-durables’ output shrinking 1.4% from last June, marking the second such contraction in three months.

The National Statistical Office also upgraded May’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP) to 6.2%, the highest in seven months, from its initial estimate of 5.9%.

Mining was the only segment to clock an acceleration in growth in June, with output rising 10.3% year-on-year, from 6.6% in May. However, actual production levels were 1.2% lower than May.

Within manufacturing, which accounts for nearly 78% of the IIP, nine out of 23 segments reported a contraction this June, including beverages, textiles, leather products and pharmaceuticals. Three sectors reported a double-digit rise in production — electrical equipment (28.4%), furniture (16%) and computers and electronics (10.7%).