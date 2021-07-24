Industry

IndusInd Bank to raise up to ₹30,000 crore

A view of a IndusInd Bank branch.   | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

IndusInd Bank on Saturday said it plans to raise up to ₹30,000 crore through a mix of equity and debt to fund its business growth.

The bank’s board approved a proposal for raising funds through debt securities or equity instruments or convertible debt in any permitted mode such as Qualified Institutional Placement or American Depository Receipts or Global Depository Receipts, it said in a filing.

The funds would be raised on a private placement basis.

However, the private sector bank did not specify a timeline for raising debt and equity capital.


