Industry

IndusInd Bank Q3 net profit, NPA ratio rise

An Indusind Bank branch. File   | Photo Credit: Ramakrishna G.

IndusInd Bank on Saturday reported a 50% jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹1,241.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2021.

The bank had posted a net profit of ₹830.41 crore in the same period a year earlier. Total income during the October-December period of 2021-22 rose to ₹9,614.34 crore as against ₹8,887.28 crore, IndusInd Bank said in a filing.

However, the lender witnessed deterioration in its asset quality as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 2.48% of the gross advances as of December 31, 2021, from 1.74% by December 2020.

Net NPAs stood at 0.71% as against 0.22% by December 2020.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2022 7:48:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/indusind-bank-q3-net-profit-npa-ratio-rise/article38347388.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY