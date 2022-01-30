IndusInd Bank Q3 net profit, NPA ratio rise

IndusInd Bank on Saturday reported a 50% jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹1,241.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2021.

The bank had posted a net profit of ₹830.41 crore in the same period a year earlier. Total income during the October-December period of 2021-22 rose to ₹9,614.34 crore as against ₹8,887.28 crore, IndusInd Bank said in a filing.

However, the lender witnessed deterioration in its asset quality as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 2.48% of the gross advances as of December 31, 2021, from 1.74% by December 2020.

Net NPAs stood at 0.71% as against 0.22% by December 2020.