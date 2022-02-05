IndusInd Bank moves NCLT against ZEEL

IndusInd Bank, in its plea before the Mumbai bench of the NCLT has claimed a default of ₹83.08 crore against the media and entertainment firm, says ZEEL.

IndusInd Bank, in its plea before the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), has claimed a default of ₹83.08 crore against the media and entertainment firm, ZEEL said in a filing in a late evening regulatory updates on Friday.

“An application has been filed by IndusInd Bank Ltd., claiming to be a financial creditor, before the NCLT, Mumbai for initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) against the company, claiming a default of ₹83.08 crore,” it said.