IndusInd Bank moves NCLT against ZEEL

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank has filed a plea before the NCLT to initiate insolvency proceedings against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL).

IndusInd Bank, in its plea before the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), has claimed a default of ₹83.08 crore against the media and entertainment firm, ZEEL said in a filing in a late evening regulatory updates on Friday.

“An application has been filed by IndusInd Bank Ltd., claiming to be a financial creditor, before the NCLT, Mumbai for initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) against the company, claiming a default of ₹83.08 crore,” it said.


