Indo Count Industries looks at doubling revenue

Indo Count Industries, a leading manufacturer and exporter of bedlinen in the home textile space, plans to double its revenue in the next four years to almost ₹6,000 crore.

In an interaction, KK Lalpuria, its Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, said the company has invested ₹1100 crore in the past couple years and achieved 75% of capacity utilisation last year. Indo Count gets 14% of its revenue from e-commerce and about 2.5% from domestic sales.

“As a company, we are finding product diversification within our complete product basket, to meet their (customer) expectation level, said Mr. Lalpuria He added that “because retailers are selling not only sheets, but also, say, mattress protectors, mattress pads, pillow protectors, pillows and comforters... there is a lot of space to grow where China once dominated.

Mr. Lalpuria recalled that Indian textile industry began with supplying only bed linen sets, but the product mix has expanded to fashion bedding, utility bedding, and institutional bedding.

When the revenue doubles, fashion utility and institutional beddings should form almost 30% of the increased revenue for Indo Count, he said.

