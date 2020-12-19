IndustryNEw Delhi 19 December 2020 22:39 IST
Comments
IndiGrid to buy FRV Solar units for ₹660 crore
Updated: 19 December 2020 22:39 IST
Infrastructure investment trust IndiGrid said it has inked an agreement to acquire 100% stake in two projects of FRV Solar Holdings for ₹660 crore.
The completion of acquisition would depend upon receipt of relevant approvals, IndiGrid said.
“India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) has signed a securities purchase agreement on December 18 for acquisition of 100% in FRV Andhra Pradesh Solar Farm-I Private Ltd & FRV India Solar Park II — Private Ltd from FRV Solar Holdings XI BV,” it said. The enterprise value of the deal is ₹660 crore, IndiGrid added.
More In Industry
Read more...