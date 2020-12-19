Industry

IndiGrid to buy FRV Solar units for ₹660 crore

Infrastructure investment trust IndiGrid said it has inked an agreement to acquire 100% stake in two projects of FRV Solar Holdings for ₹660 crore.

The completion of acquisition would depend upon receipt of relevant approvals, IndiGrid said.

“India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) has signed a securities purchase agreement on December 18 for acquisition of 100% in FRV Andhra Pradesh Solar Farm-I Private Ltd & FRV India Solar Park II — Private Ltd from FRV Solar Holdings XI BV,” it said. The enterprise value of the deal is ₹660 crore, IndiGrid added.

