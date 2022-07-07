IndiGo, Vistara jets face snag

Vistara faces electrical issue after flight from Bangkok landed in Delhi

The cabin crew of an IndiGo Raipur-Indore flight observed smoke in the plane after it landed at its destination on Tuesday, officials of aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday.

All the passengers were able to disembark from the aircraft safely, they said. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the incident.

A Vistara flight from Bangkok to Delhi too faced an electrical malfunction after the plane landed in Delhi on July 5 and at the time it was taxiing on single engine. This led to the pilots requesting for a tow truck to take the aircraft to a parking stand.