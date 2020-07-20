IndiGo to lay off 10% of its workforce: CEO

Indigo had 23,531 employees on its payroll as on March 31, 2019. File

20 July 2020 19:28 IST

IndiGo has decided to lay off 10%of its workforce due to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, its CEO Ronojoy Dutta said on July 20.

“From where things stand currently, it is impossible for our company to fly through this economic storm without making some sacrifices, in order to sustain our business operations,” Mr. Dutta said in a statement.

“Therefore, after carefully assessing and reviewing all possible scenarios, it is clear that we will need to bid a painful adieu to 10%of our workforce. It is for the first time in the history of IndiGo that we have undertaken such a painful measure,” he added.

As on March 31, 2019, the airline had 23,531 employees on its payroll.