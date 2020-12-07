Indigo to issue refunds by January 31

NEW DELHI

Indigo, the country's biggest airline in terms of market share on Monday said it aimed to reimburse all passengers their credit shells by January 31, 2021.

In a statement, it said that it has already issued refunds totaling ₹1,000 crore, which amounts to 90% of all its dues owed to passengers.

“The sudden onset of COVID-19 and the resulting lockdown, brought our operations to a complete halt by the end of March of this year. As our incoming cash flow dried up, we were unable to immediately process refunds for cancelled flights and had to create credit shells for the refunds that were due to our customers,” the airline's CEO Ronojoy Dutta said.

However, with the resumption of operations and a steady increase in demand for air travel, our priority has been to refund the credit shells in an expedited manner, he added.

While the Supreme Court has ordered refunds for passengers, airlines and travel portals have struggled to comply with the directions.