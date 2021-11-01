Industry

IndiGo starts six new flights connecting Kanpur

IndiGo on Monday started six new flights connecting Kanpur with Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

“IndiGo on Monday started six new flights connecting Kanpur with Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad,” a statement said.

The airline said that these flights will operate on all days except Sundays.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually flagged off the flights on Monday.

“Kanpur is the 71st domestic city to be connected by IndiGo flights,” the statement noted.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo, said, “These new routes will connect Kanpur, a major financial and industrial centre in north, to the rest of the country through key hubs in western and southern India while augmenting trade and commerce within these regions.”


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 1, 2021 4:16:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/indigo-starts-six-new-flights-connecting-kanpur/article37281005.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY