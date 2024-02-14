GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IndiGo signs pact with BOC Aviation for four Airbus A320NEO aircraft

February 14, 2024 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST - Singapore

PTI
Chief Aircraft Acquisition and Financing Officer of IndiGo said the new aircraft will be instrumental in supporting the company’s expansion plans and strengthening our position in both domestic and international markets.

Chief Aircraft Acquisition and Financing Officer of IndiGo said the new aircraft will be instrumental in supporting the company’s expansion plans and strengthening our position in both domestic and international markets. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Singapore-headquartered BOC Aviation Limited on February 14 said it has entered into a finance lease transaction with InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo). The deal has been signed for four Airbus A320NEO aircraft.

"We are pleased to be closing another four finance leases with IndiGo," said Steven Townend, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, BOC Aviation.

"We continue to work closely with our long-time customer to support its expansion strategy as it builds a fleet of the latest technology fuel-efficient aircraft," Mr. Townend said in a release.

The aircraft are all powered by CFM LEAP-1A engines. All four aircraft are scheduled for delivery in 2024.

"We are pleased to announce that we have extended our partnership with BOC Aviation through a lease agreement for four Airbus A320NEO aircraft," said Riyaz Peermohamed, Chief Aircraft Acquisition and Financing Officer of IndiGo.

He further said that these aircraft will be instrumental in supporting the company's expansion plans and strengthening our position in both domestic and international markets.

"At IndiGo, we are dedicated to providing our customers with unparalleled travel experiences, and this partnership will allow us to continue delivering affordable, on-time, and hassle-free travel across our extensive 6E network," he said.

