IndiGo removes fuel charge on tickets

January 04, 2024 01:02 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST - New Delhi

The fuel charge has been withdrawn due to the recent reduction in ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel) prices

PTI

An IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

IndiGo on Thursday said it has stopped collecting fuel charge on tickets, nearly three months after introducing the levy in the wake of a surge in jet fuel prices.

The fuel charge, which was introduced by the airline in early October 2023, has been removed with effect from Thursday.

The airline said the fuel charge has been withdrawn due to the recent reduction in ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel) prices.

Also read: FSSAI issues show cause notice to IndiGo for serving sandwich with worms

"As ATF prices are dynamic, we will continue to adjust our fares and components thereof, to respond to any change in prices or market conditions," IndiGo said in a statement.

Fuel cost accounts for a significant chunk of a carrier's operational costs.

The fuel charge was applicable on the airline's domestic and international routes.

IndiGo said the fuel charge had been introduced in October 2023, following a surge in ATF prices.

