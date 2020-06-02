IndustryNew Delhi 02 June 2020 16:53 IST
IndiGo posts ₹871 crore quarterly loss
Updated: 02 June 2020 17:02 IST
InterGlobe Aviation on Tuesday reported a loss of ₹870.8 crore in the three months ending in March.
The parent of the country’s largest airline IndiGo had a profit after tax of ₹595.8 crore in the year-ago period.
In the latest March quarter, revenue from operations rose to ₹8,299.1 crore.
“Closure of flight operations during national lockdown on account of COVID-19 significantly impacted revenue for the quarter,” it said in a regulatory filing.
