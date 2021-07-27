Industry

IndiGo net loss widens on fuel, COVID impact

Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Tuesday reported a loss of ₹3,174 crore for the quarter ended June, wider than the ₹2,842-crore loss a year earlier. Total income almost tripled to ₹3,170 crore.

Passenger ticket revenue and ancillary revenue surged fourfold to ₹2,297 crore and ₹668 crore, respectively.

Total expenses climbed 59.2% to ₹6,344 crore.

“Fuel was a negative driver as, year-over-year, fuel price has doubled,” said CEO Ronojoy Dutta. “The second large factor was the severe impact that the COVID-19 second wave had on revenues in the quarter.” He highlighted the second wave impact by pointing out the dip in monthly revenue.

The figures came to ₹1,540 crore in April, ₹670 crore in May and ₹960 crore in June. The airline, however, expects revenue in July to recover to April levels.


