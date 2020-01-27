Indigo | InterGlobe Aviation Q3 profit soars to ₹496 crore

InterGlobe Aviation on Monday reported a steep rise in profit after tax at ₹496 crore in the three months ended December 2019, mainly helped by higher income.
The parent of the country’s largest airline IndiGo had a profit after tax of ₹185.2 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
Its total income climbed to ₹10,330.2 crore in the latest December quarter from ₹8,229.3 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
“I am enthusiastic about the way we have been developing our network, connecting cities, large and small, to provide more choice to our customers,” IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said.
At the end of the December quarter, the airline had a fleet of 257 planes.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.