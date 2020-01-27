Industry

Indigo | InterGlobe Aviation Q3 profit soars to ₹496 crore

The parent of the country’s largest airline IndiGo had a profit after tax of ₹185.2 crore in the year-ago period

InterGlobe Aviation on Monday reported a steep rise in profit after tax at ₹496 crore in the three months ended December 2019, mainly helped by higher income.

The parent of the country’s largest airline IndiGo had a profit after tax of ₹185.2 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total income climbed to ₹10,330.2 crore in the latest December quarter from ₹8,229.3 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

“I am enthusiastic about the way we have been developing our network, connecting cities, large and small, to provide more choice to our customers,” IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said.

At the end of the December quarter, the airline had a fleet of 257 planes.

