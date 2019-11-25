IndiGo hit by system failure for second time this month

For the second time this month, IndiGo has reported a system failure leading to crowding at its airport check-in counters across the country.

Interestingly, the previous system failure was on November 4, also a Monday.

In a travel advisory on social media, IndiGo said, “Our systems are down across the network. We are expecting the counters to be crowded more than usual. Please bear with us as we try to solve the issue as soon as possible.” The advisory was issued at 1.28 p.m.

Passengers reported facing glitches from Delhi and Mumbai to Bengaluru and Chennai airports.

Swedish airline and airport tracking website, Flightradar24 showed IndiGo flights 6E-176 to Delhi, 6E-317 to Lucknow, 6E-223 to Dehradun and 6E-5344 to Chennai scheduled between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. at the Mumbai airport were delayed.