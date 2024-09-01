ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo flight from Jabalpur to Hyderabad diverted to Nagpur due to bomb threat

Published - September 01, 2024 02:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The ATR 72-600 aircraft departed from Jabalpur Airport at 8:07 a.m. and was initially scheduled to arrive at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

An IndiGo flight operating from Jabalpur to Hyderabad was diverted to Nagpur on Sunday (September 1, 2024) morning due to a bomb hoax.

“Flight 6E 7308, en route from Jabalpur to Hyderabad, was diverted to Nagpur following a bomb threat. Upon landing, all passengers were safely disembarked, and the necessary security checks were promptly carried out. Assistance and refreshments were provided to all passengers, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the airline stated in a press statement.

The ATR 72-600 aircraft departed from Jabalpur Airport at 8:07 a.m. and was initially scheduled to arrive at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 9:55 a.m. However, it was diverted midway and landed at Nagpur’s Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport at 10:16 a.m.

