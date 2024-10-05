ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo facing system slowdown, may lead to slower check-ins

Updated - October 05, 2024 04:35 pm IST - Mumbai

The airline also said this may result in slower check-ins and that it is working to restore the normalcy at the earliest

PTI

Indigo said customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: G.P. Sampath Kumar

Domestic carrier IndiGo on Saturday (October 5, 2024) said it is facing a temporary system slowdown across its network, affecting its website and bookings.

The airline also said this may result in slower check-ins and that it is working to restore the normalcy at the earliest.

"We are currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system. As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport," IndiGo said in a travel advisory posted on X.

It further said, "We are working diligently to restore stability and normalcy as quickly as possible." IndiGo operates over 2,000 flights, including international, per day.

