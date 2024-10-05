GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IndiGo facing system slowdown, may lead to slower check-ins

The airline also said this may result in slower check-ins and that it is working to restore the normalcy at the earliest

Updated - October 05, 2024 04:27 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Indigo said customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport. Representational file image.

Indigo said customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: G.P. Sampath Kumar

Domestic carrier IndiGo on Saturday (October 5, 2024) said it is facing a temporary system slowdown across its network, affecting its website and bookings.

The airline also said this may result in slower check-ins and that it is working to restore the normalcy at the earliest.

Also read | SpiceJet vs IndiGo: How pandemic set the two airlines on diverging paths

"We are currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system. As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport," IndiGo said in a travel advisory posted on X.

It further said, "We are working diligently to restore stability and normalcy as quickly as possible." IndiGo operates over 2,000 flights, including international, per day.

Published - October 05, 2024 04:15 pm IST

Related Topics

air transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.