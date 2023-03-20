ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo embarking on next level of growth: CEO Pieter Elbers

March 20, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST - New Delhi

Currently, IndiGo operates around 1,800 daily flights and has a fleet of more than 300 aircraft

PTI

Representational file image of an IndiGo flight. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

IndiGo is embarking on the next level of growth and cost leadership is crucial for the airline, its CEO Pieter Elbers said on March 20.

Currently, IndiGo operates around 1,800 daily flights and has a fleet of more than 300 aircraft.

"We are embarking on the next level of growth,"  Mr. Elbers said at a session of CAPA India aviation summit in the national capital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the V-shaped recovery of the country's aviation sector has been a part of learning.

After being significantly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the aviation sector is on a strong recovery path and the domestic air traffic has almost touched the pre-pandemic levels.

Noting that affordable fares are important, Mr. Elbers said maintaining cost leadership is crucial.

The low cost carrier is the country's largest airline with a market share of more than 55%. Responding to a query, Mr. Elbers said Indian aviation will move towards more sustainable finance, adding that there is more stability in the market.

The airline is focusing on internationalisation of operations. It plans to start flights to Nairobi, Jakarta and some central Asian destinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

air transport

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US