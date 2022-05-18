IndiGo appoints KLM’s Pieter Elbers as CEO

Ronojoy Dutta to retire in September after steering the airline for four years

Ronojoy Dutta to retire in September after steering the airline for four years

IndiGo on Wednesday announced the appointment of Pieter Elbers as its CEO to replace Ronojoy Dutta, who retires on September 30, 2022.

The Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation Limited approved the appointment, subject to regulatory clearances.

“The Board of Directors and I would like to thank Rono for effectively leading our business for almost four years with a steady hand through what has been the most turbulent period in the airline’s history and aviation globally,” Managing Director of IndiGo, Rahul Bhatia, said.

Mr Dutta was appointed as IndiGo’s CEO in January 2019, before which he was the President of United Airlines, where he worked for nearly twenty years.

Mr. Elbers, 52, has served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines since 2014. He is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Air France – KLM Group. He started his career at KLM in 1992 at their Schiphol hub and over time, held several managerial positions in both The Netherlands and overseas in Japan, Greece and Italy.

After he returned to The Netherlands, he was appointed as the Senior Vice President of Network and Alliances, before he was promoted in 2011 as the Chief Operating Officer.