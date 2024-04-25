IndiGo announces foray into widebody aircraft

April 25, 2024 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Budget carrier IndiGo, which has an all-narrowbody fleet, announced its foray into widebody planes with an order of 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft which are expected to be delivered to the airline from 2027 onwards.

In addition to the firm order of 30 A350s, IndiGo said in a press statement that it also has purchase rights for an additional 70 Airbus A350 Family aircraft “for possible future needs under certain conditions.”

The airline has nearly 359 aircraft in its fleet, which include 128 A320 family of aircraft ( comprising 3 freighters), 44 ATR regional jets. There are also two widebody Boeing 777 aircraft which were brought into the fleet on wet lease from Turkish Airlines in order to cope with global supply chain issues following Covid-19.

Last year, in June 2023, IndiGo placed the largest ever single aircraft order by any airline for 500 aircraft with Airbus putting the outstanding orderbook of A320 Family of narrow body planes at 1,000 aircraft which will be delivered until 2035. The airline’s CEO Pieter Elbers has said that IndiGo will double its fleet by 2030.