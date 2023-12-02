ADVERTISEMENT

India’s tea production rises by more than 12% in October

December 02, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI

India’s tea production increased by 12.06% to 182.84 million kilograms (kg) in October as compared to 163.15 million kg in the corresponding month last year.

According to Tea Board data, production of the crop in West Bengal rose to 54.98 million kg in October, as against 49.75 million kg in the same period last year.

Assam, the country’s largest tea-producing state, also registered a higher crop at 104.26 million kg in October. The state produced 90.72 million kg of tea in October 2022.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In south India, production was marginally lower at 18.89 million kg in October, as against 18.92 million kg in the same month of the previous calendar year.

Category-wise, production of the CTC variety touched 167.72 million kg in October 2023, whereas that of orthodox tea was 12.98 million kg across both north and south India.

Green tea production was at 2.14 million kg, the data said. Production by small tea growers stood higher at 95.24 million kg in October 2023 across the country, compared to 78.19 million kg in October 2022.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

tea

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US