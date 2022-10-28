India's steel industry now 2nd biggest, target is to double crude steel output in 10 years: PM Modi

Steel used in making 'INS Vikrant' (first indigenous aircraft carrier) was made in India, said the prime minister.

PTI Surat
October 28, 2022 18:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony of the expansion of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS) integrated facility at Hazira, in Gujarat, via video conferencing, in New Delhi on October 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India has set a target to double the crude steel production capacity from 154 million tonnes per annum now to 300 million tonnes per annum in the next 9 to 10 years in an order to boost indigenous capabilities.

In his virtual address as the chief guest at the "bhoomi pujan" of expansion of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India's flagship plant at Hazira in Gujarat's Surat district, Mr. Modi said in the past, India had to import high grade steel for the defence sector, but scenario has changed now.

Now, however, steel used in making 'INS Vikrant' (first indigenous aircraft carrier) was made in India, said the prime minister.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Due to everybody's efforts in the last eight years, the Indian steel industry has become the second biggest in the world," he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
industrial production
iron and steel

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app