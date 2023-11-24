India’s safety gear market set to grow with entry of MNCs

November 24, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Mumbai

The China plus one strategy being adopted by multinational companies, the Productivity Linked Incentives (PLI) schemes announced to enhance manufacturing of key products and funding by multilateral agencies for mega infrastructure projects has strengthened workplace safety in India said experts and safety gear manufacturers at an exhibition called OSH India 2023.

With a growing domestic market and MNCs sourcing high quality safety gears from India and elsewhere, the Industrial safety equipment market is expected to reach $17.86 billion by 2030 globally according to a report by Meticulous Research.

“Anticipating this trend we set up Bata Industrial division seven years back to produce high quality footwear to industrial workers”, said Ashish Arora, Assistant Vice President, Institutional and Sneakers Business, Bata India Ltd.

Sanjay Kumar, Head, Safety and Quality, Mumbai Metro One Pvt. Ltd. said, “Over the past two decades, safety has evolved into a critical focus, requiring commitment from top management to instil a pervasive safety culture. Active worker participation and understanding sector-specific challenges are crucial.”

Rigorous safety training for all workers ensures standardized safety protocols. The success of these efforts is evident in the absence of accidents since the inception of Metro services in 2014, he added.

Devidas B. Gore, Director, Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health Maharashtra said, “In the manufacturing sector, the responsibility for the welfare of workers lies with factory owners. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) stands as a vital safeguard.”

Highlighting the significance of Occupational Safety and Health (OSH), Dr. Ajit Salvi, Deputy Chief Engineer, Sewage Operations, Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation underscored that more than 2.78 billion employees face annual occupational issues across India.

He said the reluctance of workers to use PPE in extreme conditions due to discomfort, stresses the need to address climate-related OSH challenges. “ It’s crucial to take preventive actions, proactive measures, and holistic strategies,” Mr. Salvi said.

Mannan Bansal, Director, Liberty Group said, “The demand for safety shoes is rising from both domestic companies and MNCs. We are targeting a 25-30% revenue growth annually.”

Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, “OSH are indispensable for industries, ensuring workforce safety and indirectly enhancing a nation’s economic resilience. India’s market for industrial safety equipment has grown to be worth more than $841 million, driven by demands from a variety of industries, stricter laws, and an improved awareness of occupational safety.”

“The journey towards safety is rapid in India and we are adhering to the highest norms,” said Shreesh Nadgouda, Country Sales Manager, Blacklinesafety, which supplies equipment for protection of workers from gas leakage exposures.

Pratim Deb, Business Head, Udyogi, which manufactures many types of safety gear said, “Now the global market is looking at India to source safety products. Earlier they doubted the quality of Indian products”.

