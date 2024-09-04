GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India's Reliance wins bid for govt incentives to make EV batteries

Reliance can make upto 10 gigawatts of ACCs, the statement said

Published - September 04, 2024 05:11 pm IST - BENGALURU

Reuters
Reliance. File.

Reliance. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Reliance Industries has won a bid under an incentives program which supports EV battery production, a statement from the Indian government said on Wednesday (September 4, 2024).

Earlier this year, seven companies submitted bids to set up local manufacturing units for the production of advanced chemistry cells, or ACCs, under the government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

Reliance can make upto 10 gigawatts of ACCs, the statement said.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate beat six other competitors, which included units of battery maker Amara Raja Energy and Mobility and power producer JSW Energy ACCs are used as EV cells, critical to the development of electric vehicles in the world's third largest car market.

The scheme, with a maximum outlay of $434.4 million and aimed to boost local production of batteries, comes at a time when the government has set ambitious targets of EV adoption.

Electric models made up about 2% of total car sales in India last year, and the government wants to increase that to 30% by 2030.

Related Topics

Electric vehicles / business (general) / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.