India’s Oct-Dec sugar output up 3.69% at 120.7 lakh tons: ISMA

January 03, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The number of factories in operation now is also higher at 509 as against 500 for this period last sugar season. File

The Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) on January 3 said that sugar production (after taking into consideration sugar diverted for ethanol) from October 1 to December 31, 2022 was 120.7 lakh tonnes as against 116.4 lakh tonnes for the same period in 2021.

The number of factories in operation now is also higher at 509 as against 500 for this period last sugar season. More number of factories are functioning mainly in Maharashtra (196) and Karnataka (73) this season.

With 509 sugar mills in operation, sugar production is up by four lakh tonnes during the current season compared to last sugar season (October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022).

Related Topics

agriculture / food

