India’s November power consumption growth slows to 4.7%

Onset of early winter cited for decline

Power consumption growth slowed to 4.7% at 98.37 billion units (BU) in November amid the onset of early winter, especially in the northern part of the country.

In November 2019, electricity consumption in the country was recorded at 93.94 BU, as per government data.

Power consumption growth had entered positive territory in September and recorded a double-digit surge in October, power ministry data showed.

In September, power consumption recorded growth of 4.4% at 112.24 BU, compared with 107.51 BU in the same month last year.

India’s power consumption grew by almost 12% to 109.53 BU in October this year, as against 97.84 BU in the same month last year.

According to experts, the onset of early winter, especially in the North, has affected power consumption.

Economic activities were almost near normal due to the easing of lockdown curbs, they said, adding that growth in power consumption would continue in the coming months.